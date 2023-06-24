The three signs of a Witch - John Todd (Ex Satanist)

Jim Crenshaw





Jun 24, 2023





John Todd Collins was an occultist who was born into a 'witchcraft family' before converting to Christianity. In his public appearances, Todd made a variety of claims about witches, Satanists, and the Illuminati, who he alleged were conspiring against Christians. These purported conspiracies often included government officials and leaders of Christian organizations.





The evil ones in charge of this world finally silenced John Todd In 1988 Todd was convicted in South Carolina on charges of rape and sentenced to 30 years in a prison. In 2004 he was released from prison and placed in a psychiatric facility, where he died in 2007.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/CDeNqTngRe19/