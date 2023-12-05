Create New Account
Whitney Webb (MUST WATCH) AI, Cyber Attacks, CBDC, Patriot Act For The Internet
Published Yesterday

Whitney Webb shares her amazing knowledge on Israel/Palestine, possible false flag cyber attacks to usher in an internet patriot act, CBDC, crypto, and the dangers of AI

