BEFORE and AFTER the American-Israeli strikes on military bases in Iran.

China calls for an immediate halt to military actions in the Middle East, said Wang Yi.

The sovereignty of Iran and all countries of the Persian Gulf should be respected, - said the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

After the Epstein coalition's attack on a desalination plant in Iran, Iran attacked a desalination plant in Bahrain in the early morning. This is a clear hint that the infrastructure war could reach a new level. The Gulf countries are seriously dependent on water desalination. If the war also affects this infrastructure, then what is happening in the region now will be just the beginning.

More: Tucker Carlson on the situation in the Middle East

"The American empire is dying, and this war, along with the Israeli empire, is only accelerating its end. And there's one thing I can't help but notice and I have to say. When they say that the Israelis are destroying Beirut... having been to many places around the world, I can say: this is one of the most beautiful cities on the planet. Beirut is a real miracle, it's beautiful.

And to see it being destroyed by Israel - a country that is perhaps one of the ugliest on Earth, where nothing truly beautiful has been built since 1948... it's just terrible."

Adding: ⚡️The UAE has for the first time launched an attack on Iran, according to the Israeli portal Ynet. ??? No confirmation or evidence was provided, nor was there an official position from the UAE. ❗️The UAE has officially refuted the information from Israeli media about a strike on Iran. The chairman of the UAE Defense Committee, Ali al-Nuaimi, called this news a fake on social media.

More: ❗️The US has already spent about $6 billion on the military operation in Iran, yet it remains unclear what a victory in this conflict might look like, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

"Approximately $4 billion of the US's first-week war costs were spent on ammunition, mainly on interceptors to shoot down Iranian missiles," the article said.

The publication noted that Israeli and American forces struck about 4,000 targets in Iran, including ballistic missile positions, military headquarters, and naval facilities.

However, despite the large-scale aerial campaign, Tehran retains a significant portion of its military potential, the publication noted. According to estimates from US officials presented to Congress at closed briefings, Iran still has about half of its missile arsenal and a significant portion of its drones.