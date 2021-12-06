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Omicron Fear Mongering Racks Up Billions of Dollars For Pfizer and Moderna
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82 views • December 06, 2021
Follow the money or just inform yourself on vaccine science. Either way, you will know they lied and fear mongered you.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
WHO calls Omicron ‘super mild variant’
https://www.oann.com/despite-renewed-fear-mongering-who-calls-omicron-super-mild-variant-no-spikes-in-covid-death-rates/
Dr Robert Malone on Myocarditis and vaccinated vs natural immunity
https://rumble.com/vq7t83-experimental-vaccines-breed-vaccine-resistant-mutations.html
To order the “Trumpworld” collector’s edition, go to: https://shopjbs.org/product/trumpworld-pb-bookazine/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
WHO calls Omicron ‘super mild variant’
https://www.oann.com/despite-renewed-fear-mongering-who-calls-omicron-super-mild-variant-no-spikes-in-covid-death-rates/
Dr Robert Malone on Myocarditis and vaccinated vs natural immunity
https://rumble.com/vq7t83-experimental-vaccines-breed-vaccine-resistant-mutations.html
To order the “Trumpworld” collector’s edition, go to: https://shopjbs.org/product/trumpworld-pb-bookazine/
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