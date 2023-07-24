Eric Genuis - Vengeance - Cedra Kuehn, cellist

48trx1Eric Genuis - "Vengeance" - Cedra Kuehn, cellist
Aug 8, 2011
Guest cellist Cedra Kuehn provides one of the most absolutely wonderful virtuoso performances I've had the pleasure of witnessing. I hope this brings you as much enjoyement as it does us.
From my 2010 "Concert Of Hope" in Colorado.
Eric
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6TJ2xFR-q0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.