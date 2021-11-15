Plandemic Documentary

DOCUMENTARY ABOUT WHAT THE BIBLE FORETOLD



Revelation 18:23

King James Version

23 And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.





Revelation 13:16-18 16

He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads,

17 and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

18 Here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man: His number is 666.



Get saved today, Jesus Loves you



Romans 10:9 because, if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.

Abc Gospel of salvation



A - Admit Admit what you are a sinner and ask God for forgivness of you sinns.

B - Believe Believe that Jesus died on the cross and rose from the dead on the third day by the power of God as a payment for your sins.

C - Confess and Choose Confess whit you mouth Jesus as the Lord and saviour over your Life.