Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UK Column News - 2nd August 2023 Brian Gerrish, Debi Evans and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Dr Hervé Seligmann.
channel image
Puretrauma357
1527 Subscribers
30 views
Published Yesterday

UK Column News - 2nd August 2023

Brian Gerrish, Debi Evans and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Dr Hervé Seligmann.

00:35 Latest Sahel Coup: Niger. Why? Explained By Vanessa Beeley
15:08 Blair and "Wellbeing": Think About Policies And Where Policies Come From
19:30 There Was Smoke, There Is Fire—Dr Hervé Seligmann Outlines Apparent Fiddling Of Child Death Data
30:12 Health News Updates With Debi Evans
41:40 Syria Updates: Military Escalation
50:55 Drag For Children Defended By Oxford Councillor Ajaz Rehman
56:33 UK Column Viewer Spots: Gas Stasi

Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-2nd-august-2023

Keywords
ukcolumn news - 2nd august2023 brian gerrishdebi evans and vanessa beeley with todays uk column news guestsegment withdr herve seligmann

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket