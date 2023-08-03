UK Column News - 2nd August 2023
Brian Gerrish, Debi Evans and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Dr Hervé Seligmann.
00:35 Latest Sahel Coup: Niger. Why? Explained By Vanessa Beeley
15:08 Blair and "Wellbeing": Think About Policies And Where Policies Come From
19:30 There Was Smoke, There Is Fire—Dr Hervé Seligmann Outlines Apparent Fiddling Of Child Death Data
30:12 Health News Updates With Debi Evans
41:40 Syria Updates: Military Escalation
50:55 Drag For Children Defended By Oxford Councillor Ajaz Rehman
56:33 UK Column Viewer Spots: Gas Stasi
Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-2nd-august-2023
