2024-1-13 warning message







come out joseph! like jacob!

your passover has been sacrificed for you!

overcome caleb!

have moses written into your heart!

receive your circumsion like abraham!

wrestle with God like jacob!

fulfill your calling levi!

enter in joshua!

and keep His charge in the land of promise!

when your obedience has come to the full, you will be obey to punish all disobedience!

when our mote has been removed, then the command and we help to remove!

Israel shall sit a judge judging, the peoples will seek the law at her mouth!

we shall become the repairers of the breach (of His covenant)!

we shall make peace between God and men!

we shall stand in the way, keeping it open for them who will come!

we are the angels of the Most High!

you shall receive your new name!





There is a beast at hand, and God has given it the power to do what it must do.

Build your ark noah!

stand in the holy place!

praise God!

















[email protected]

to the wife that God will send me, the addition is almost complete, and the sabbath year is upon us in mid-april. Where are you?









