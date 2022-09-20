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Heavy Metals Stop Turpentine From Eradicating Candida Fully!
Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) has very powerful anti candida/fungal effects and when taken internally it can effectively eradicate a systemic candida throughout a person's entire body.
But many people find that it does not kill off candida fully for them when taking it internally and there can be many reasons as to why but one of the main reasons is due to people having heavy metal toxicity issues going on.
In this video "Heavy Metals Stop Turpentine From Eradicating Candida Fully!" I explain to you all fully exactly why, how you can effectively remove all types of heavy metals in your body etc, if you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video from start to finish!
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