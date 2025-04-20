VAXX poisoned TV star struck by ‘mystery’ BELL’S PALSY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bristol Palin Laughs at Parents Who ‘Don’t Vaccinate’ Children After Kailyn Lowry Defends Anti-Immunization Views
By Riley Cardoza
February 8, 2019
https://www.usmagazineDOTcom/celebrity-moms/news/bristol-palin-laughs-at-parents-who-dont-vaccinate-children/
Cracking up! Bristol Palin had a good laugh on her Instagram Story when a fan joked about parents who “don’t vaccinate their children,” two weeks after Kailyn Lowry admitted that she hasn’t immunized her 1-year-old son, Lux.
