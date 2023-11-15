Create New Account
InfoWars - Maria Zeee - How the Australian Blackouts Gave Govt Precedent for Communications-Energy Lockdown Laws - 11-14-2023
Maria Zeee of https://zeeemedia.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down how the Australian blackouts gave cover to the government to implement communications/energy grid lockdowns.

infowarsinternetpower gridcommunicationslockdowngreat resetmaria zeeeenergy gridcell grid

