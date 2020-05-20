This Attorney & I Are Suing Utah — Here's How to Stand Up for Your Constitutional Rights!

Attorney and Econ Professor Explain Your Constitutional Rights, Socialism and Communism, Why We're Suing Utah, and How You Can Stand Up to Your Loss of Rights!





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