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Oppose Me & We'll Destroy You
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190 views • January 14, 2022
* [Bidan] and Co. think powerless parents are a threat.
* He wants to thwart ‘anti-authority ideologies’ and censor ‘misinformation’.
* Let’s look at his domestic terror probes.
* Here come the ‘sedition’ charges.
* Have you noticed what happens to complainers?
* He is targeting his political enemies.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6291692339001
* He wants to thwart ‘anti-authority ideologies’ and censor ‘misinformation’.
* Let’s look at his domestic terror probes.
* Here come the ‘sedition’ charges.
* Have you noticed what happens to complainers?
* He is targeting his political enemies.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6291692339001
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