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Dr. Judy Mikovits - "WARNING TO HUMANITY!" 5-5-22 [FULL INTERVIEW]
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1888 views • May 09, 2022
Judy is a world-famous renowned molecular biologist and she pulls no punches in this interview. She breaks down the agenda of COVID19, Vaccines, and what you can do about it. You can visit her and buy the necessary supplements @ https://TheRealDrJudy.com
➡️ https://ninoscorner.tv
➡️ https://rumble.com/v13vqom-dr.-judy-mikovits-warning-to-humanity.html
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
➡️ https://ninoscorner.tv
➡️ https://rumble.com/v13vqom-dr.-judy-mikovits-warning-to-humanity.html
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
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