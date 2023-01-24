Future of Humanity in Danger as 13 European Countries See Alarming Drop in Birth Rates

-Switzerland had the largest birth rate drop in 150 years
-Australian birth rates fell 21% from Oct. to Nov. 2021, followed by a 63% decrease from Nov. to Dec. 2021
Read the full report here: https://dailyclout.io/report-52-nine-months-post-covid-mrna-vaccine-rollout-substantial-birth-rate-drops/
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2023/01/mainstream-news-is-finally-admitting-the-experts-dont-agree-on-covid-jab-naomi-wolf-with-steve-bannon-video/ref/8
