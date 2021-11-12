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See the Video of Alex Jones Predicting Anti-Vaxxers Being Labelled Domestic Terrorists
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30 views • November 12, 2021
Alex Jones predicted anti-vaxxers and patriots would be labelled 'domestic terrorists' long before the recent DHS claims that COVID restrictions and the arrival of Afghans could fuel domestic terrorism. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/dhs-claims-covid-restrictions-arrival-of-afghans-could-fuel-domestic-terrorism/
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The Alex Jones Show
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The Alex Jones Show
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