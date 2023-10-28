Create New Account
BALL OF SCORES OF SLUGS in rotting newspaper in my garden in Perth MVI_5651
EK the Urban Yeti
This winter and early spring has seen an explosion in snail and slug numbers among my garden’s plants, with the snails and slugs favouring the potato plants, especially at night, for obvious reasons, as the days become warmer and the humidity drops. I never use synthetic poisons against them, in fact, due to time, I have never used anything for decades, when I dabbled with diatomaceous earth sprinkled around the edges of my food crops.

nutritionslugsgardensurvivalgarlicrainhomesnailsmulchcomposthumuscold winterhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mixorganic fertilisergrub damageleaf mould

