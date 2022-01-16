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Jenny Beth Martin--An American Hero
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2273 views • January 16, 2022
We are delighted to welcome Jenny Beth Martin, outstanding patriot and American, on ReFounding America. Ginger and I have admired Jenny Beth and her dedication to liberty and freedom for many years. She has been leading the Tea Party Patriots for over a decade. Time Magazine listed her as one of the 100 most influential leaders in the world in 2010 and she continues to reach millions of Americans with education and information about fiscal responsibility, free market principles and constitutionally limited government.
Thank you, Jenny Beth Martin, for all you are doing for liberty and freedom.
Thank you, Jenny Beth Martin, for all you are doing for liberty and freedom.
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