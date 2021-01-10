© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CONSPIRACY SPIRITUALISM POISONS Vaccines & COVID-19
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • January 10, 2021
The Coronavirus is spreading and nations are reacting to the new public health threat. Bill Gates has been pouring funds into vaccine research. Just recently 100 million dollars has been given for Coronavirus research. President Trump announced that clinical trials have begun for a new Coronavirus vaccine. What does this all mean for our health? Should we all run out and get the Coronavirus vaccine when it is launched? Discover vaccine history and find out what is hiding in each syringe!
THE INFORMATION SHARED IN THIS VIDEO IS FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. CONSULT A PHYSICIAN BEFORE YOU MAKE ANY DRASTIC HEALTH CHOICES.
THIS VIDEO MAY CONTAIN COPYRIGHT MATERIAL-CHANNEL OWNER CLAIMS NO OWNERSHIP TO SAID CONTENT.
THE INFORMATION SHARED IN THIS VIDEO IS FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. CONSULT A PHYSICIAN BEFORE YOU MAKE ANY DRASTIC HEALTH CHOICES.
THIS VIDEO MAY CONTAIN COPYRIGHT MATERIAL-CHANNEL OWNER CLAIMS NO OWNERSHIP TO SAID CONTENT.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.