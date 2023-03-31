Making & Preserving Croissant's, Hand Pies, Fruit Bake All Preservative Free!

This is a follow up video to our video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLF_i45pDZw on preservatives in fruit bakes, pop tarts, fruit tarts etc. Find out in this video how easy it is to make one at home using preservative free ingredients

*** Please note I stated in the video 1 tbsp of butter but it is 11 tbsp

Recipe: 2 1/2 cups of flour 1TBSP Sugar 1 TSP Salt 1/2 TSP Baking POWDER 1/2 TBSP Dry Active Yeast Water 3/4 Cup Warm 11 TBSP Butter *** See note above!

Bake 350 degrees for 25 minutes

