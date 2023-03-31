Making & Preserving Croissant's, Hand Pies, Fruit Bake All Preservative Free!

This is a follow up video to our video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLF_i45pDZw on preservatives in fruit bakes, pop tarts, fruit tarts etc. Find out in this video how easy it is to make one at home using preservative free ingredients
*** Please note I stated in the video 1 tbsp of butter but it is 11 tbsp
Recipe: 2 1/2 cups of flour 1TBSP Sugar 1 TSP Salt 1/2 TSP Baking POWDER 1/2 TBSP Dry Active Yeast Water 3/4 Cup Warm 11 TBSP Butter *** See note above!
Bake 350 degrees for 25 minutes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.