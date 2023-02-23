Super Soldier Talk - Rainetta Jones and Steven Kelley - El Dorado Part 2 - James Rink, Feb 21, 2023

This is Cynthia, I'm sharing this video from James Rink, at 'Super Soldiers Talk Reloaded', James backup YT channel. Also at, https://rumble.com/v2afu94-super-soldier-talk-rainetta-jones-and-steven-kelly-el-dorado-part-2.html. Part 1 is also there with only Rainetta Jones and James.

Steve Kelly is an ex-CIA/NSA contractor, solid state laser pioneer, free energy engineer, Light speed ion propulsion technology consultant with Billy Meier, and a weapons expert for the Oliver North gang. He helped organized the occupy the Getty movement. He's a Super Soldier and astral warrior. His contact email is: [email protected] Telegram group: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Today’s speaker is Rainetta Jones who is a native of Trinidad. At the age of 14, she moved to the United States and then attended Martin Luther King Jr. HS in Manhattan, New York where she had experienced missing time. As a young adult, she had to drop out of the University of Buffalo where she was studying a degree in Molecular Biology due to neurological anomalies which was caused by “Brain Scrambling Technologies.” When she reached the workforce, she developed two inventions the iPod and Kindle and also a novel conceptual hosiery design, all of which was stolen by her Jewish friends that were Russian and Israeli intelligence. They took her ideas and gave it directly to Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos and they hashed out a plan to get her out of the country in England so that Rainetta could not contest the stolen technology or be paid. Eventually, she moved back to the United Sates and began to work as a Certified Administrative Professional at the United Nations and other government agencies in New York City. In 2004, Rainetta meet with the disgraced fashion designer Peter Nygård who shapeshifted into a T-Rex reptilian in front of her. Rainetta believes she is a SSP experiencer and has had contact with extraterrestrials throughout her life. She is also a medium portal and has communicated with beings from inner earth. Today she will be sharing conversations between herself, with James Rink, and King Oban of the Kemet civilization located underneath Trinidad known as El Dorado. We will learn more about their gold kingdom, culture, and what the King has to say about the Vatican and humanity in general. Read the full report: https://supersoldiertalk.com/diplomat... Email Rainetta: [email protected] Her Website is : http://www.blacksonrise.com--

