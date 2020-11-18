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Old pics of Colombia, S. America, and theories about the mudflood
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91 views • November 18, 2020
I looked for old pictures of cities near me, and they were very mysterious to say the least. What exactly happened in our past? Why are they covering it up?
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“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”
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And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
John 8:32
If you want to support my work:
You can donate here as a monthly Bitcoin patron on my librepatron.
https://librepatron.cipherassetanalysis.com/
You can donate Bitcoin here to my guerilla fundraising page.
https://btcpay.cipherassetanalysis.com/apps/sowsjkDYftmAAWsi7ZuJ22NNCut/crowdfund
You can become a Bitcoin patron here with Bitpatron
https://bitpatron.co/runfox_thought_criminal.id.blockstack
“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”
Phillipians 4:13 – King James Version (KJV)
My blog:
https://runfox.tk/wp
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