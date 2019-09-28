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Eris: The Goddess of Discord and Strife - Mythology Dictionary #05 - See U in History (Fixed)
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17 views • September 28, 2019
Eris: The Goddess of Discord
Wiki: Eris is the Greek goddess of strife and discord. Her name is the equivalent of Latin Discordia, which means "discord". Eris' Greek opposite is Harmonia, whose Latin counterpart is Concordia
Wiki: Eris is the Greek goddess of strife and discord. Her name is the equivalent of Latin Discordia, which means "discord". Eris' Greek opposite is Harmonia, whose Latin counterpart is Concordia
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