Get Biblical Understanding # 33 - Blessing

“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7





MATTHEW 5:44 But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;





LUKE 1:48 For he hath regarded the low estate of his handmaiden: for, behold, from henceforth all generations shall call me blessed.





LUKE 2:28 Then he [Simeon] took Him [the child Jesus] up in his arms and blessed God….





LUKE 6:20-22 And he lifted up his eyes on his disciples, and said, Blessed be ye poor: for yours is the kingdom of God. Blessed are ye that hunger now: for ye shall be filled. Blessed are ye that weep now: for ye shall laugh. Blessed are ye, when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you from their company, and shall reproach you, and, cast out your name as evil, for the Son of Man’s sake.





LUKE 19:38 Saying, Blessed be the King that cometh in the name of the Lord: peace in heaven, and glory in the highest.





LUKE 24:50-51 And he led them out as far as to Bethany, and he lifted up his hands, and blessed them. And it came to pass, while he blessed them, he was parted from them, and carried up into heaven.





LUKE 24:53 And were continually in the temple, praising and blessing God. Amen.





ACTS 3:26 Unto you first God, having raised up his Son Jesus, sent him to bless you, in turning away every one of you from his iniquities.





ROMANS 12:14 Bless them which persecute you: bless, and curse not.





1 CORINTHIANS 4:12 And labour, working with our own hands: being reviled, we bless; being persecuted, we suffer it:





GALATIANS 3:8-9 And the scripture, foreseeing that God would justify the heathen through faith, preached before the gospel unto Abraham, saying, In thee shall all nations be blessed. So then they which be of faith are blessed with faithful Abraham.





HEBREWS 6:14-15 Saying, Surely blessing I will bless thee, and multiplying I will multiply thee. And so, after he had patiently endured, he obtained the promise.





