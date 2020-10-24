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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Welcome Conference, ACU2020, Berlin
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68 views • October 24, 2020
8/28/2020 - Robert F Kennedy Jr in Berlin with Heiko Schöning (www.ACU2020.org) et al., Int. Wellcome Conference
ACU2020 20.2K subscribers
International Wellcome Conference in Berlin, 28.08.2020. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Heiko Schöning (Medical Doctor of R.F. Kennedy Jr. , www.acu2020.org); Markus Haintz (Lawyer of R.F. Kennedy Jr., Querdenken Ulm); Senta Depuydt and Tina Choy (Board members of CHD Europe).
Am Vorabend der historischen GROSSDEMONSTRATION AM 29.08.2020 in Berlin trifft sich der Neffe des ermordeten US-Präsidenten John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. mit seinem Anwalt Markus Haintz, seinem Arzt Heiko Schöning und seinen Assistentinnen seiner Kinderhilfsorganisation.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. kommt auf Einladung der Kinderhilfsorganisation und wurde von seinem Arzt und Anwalt vom Flughafen in Berlin abgeholt. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ist wohl auf; seine heisere Stimme stammt von keiner Virusinfektion, sondern von einem Stimmlippendefekt.
WIR ÄRZTE SIND VOR ORT IN BERLIN. FÜR UND MIT DEN MENSCHEN.
Spenden / Support "ACU" IBAN: DE 17430609674127654801
PayPal: [email protected]
ENGLISH:
On Friday August 28, 2020, Mr. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., chair of Children's Health Defense, met with the leaders of the newly-formed Children's Health Defense Europe. They held a press conference on this occasion.
Mr. Kennedy will address the Berlin rally for freedom and peace tomorrow, where more than 1 million participants from all over Europe are expected.
Other presenters at the press conference were Senta Depuydt and Tina Choy (board members of CHD Europe), RA Markus Haintz (Querdenken-731 Ulm), and Heiko Schöning (MD,
https://www.ACU2020.org,
https://www.aerzte-fuer-aufklaerung.de)
Spenden / Support "ACU" IBAN: DE 17430609674127654801
PayPal: [email protected]
Mirror - https://youtu.be/qBZy0kUwI1Y
ACU2020 20.2K subscribers
International Wellcome Conference in Berlin, 28.08.2020. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Heiko Schöning (Medical Doctor of R.F. Kennedy Jr. , www.acu2020.org); Markus Haintz (Lawyer of R.F. Kennedy Jr., Querdenken Ulm); Senta Depuydt and Tina Choy (Board members of CHD Europe).
Am Vorabend der historischen GROSSDEMONSTRATION AM 29.08.2020 in Berlin trifft sich der Neffe des ermordeten US-Präsidenten John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. mit seinem Anwalt Markus Haintz, seinem Arzt Heiko Schöning und seinen Assistentinnen seiner Kinderhilfsorganisation.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. kommt auf Einladung der Kinderhilfsorganisation und wurde von seinem Arzt und Anwalt vom Flughafen in Berlin abgeholt. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ist wohl auf; seine heisere Stimme stammt von keiner Virusinfektion, sondern von einem Stimmlippendefekt.
WIR ÄRZTE SIND VOR ORT IN BERLIN. FÜR UND MIT DEN MENSCHEN.
Spenden / Support "ACU" IBAN: DE 17430609674127654801
PayPal: [email protected]
ENGLISH:
On Friday August 28, 2020, Mr. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., chair of Children's Health Defense, met with the leaders of the newly-formed Children's Health Defense Europe. They held a press conference on this occasion.
Mr. Kennedy will address the Berlin rally for freedom and peace tomorrow, where more than 1 million participants from all over Europe are expected.
Other presenters at the press conference were Senta Depuydt and Tina Choy (board members of CHD Europe), RA Markus Haintz (Querdenken-731 Ulm), and Heiko Schöning (MD,
https://www.ACU2020.org,
https://www.aerzte-fuer-aufklaerung.de)
Spenden / Support "ACU" IBAN: DE 17430609674127654801
PayPal: [email protected]
Mirror - https://youtu.be/qBZy0kUwI1Y
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