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False Flag Massachusetts Ferry Service, Coming Internet Shutdown
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150 views • June 02, 2021
It's coming, they are not being cryptic about it. They plan to take the grid down as well as the internet and blame it on "terrorists". Once the power and communications are down, it will be every man for themselves so get prepared if you haven't already!
https://www.necn.com/news/local/mass-steamship-authority-delayed-due-to-cyber-attack/2477951/
https://www.theguardian.com/food/2021/jun/02/cyber-attack-targets-worlds-largest-meat-processing-company
https://christiansfortruth.com/top-israeli-spook-warns-of-coming-cyber-winter-as-mossad-plots-new-false-flag-hack-attack/
https://www.brookings.edu/blog/techtank/2021/02/05/shutting-down-the-internet/
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https://web.clownworldsanctuary.com/
https://www.necn.com/news/local/mass-steamship-authority-delayed-due-to-cyber-attack/2477951/
https://www.theguardian.com/food/2021/jun/02/cyber-attack-targets-worlds-largest-meat-processing-company
https://christiansfortruth.com/top-israeli-spook-warns-of-coming-cyber-winter-as-mossad-plots-new-false-flag-hack-attack/
https://www.brookings.edu/blog/techtank/2021/02/05/shutting-down-the-internet/
DONATE
https://web.clownworldsanctuary.com/
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