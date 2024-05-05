Create New Account
How Mexican Drug Cartels Infiltrated Native American Reservations.
BORDERLAND and IRONCLAD Original |   How Mexican Drug Cartels Infiltrated Native American Reservations.  Matthew Thomas is Chief Deputy of the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona. Throughout his career, he has served in several specialty units—Detention, Patrol, Traffic, Training, the Police Academy, Motors, Narcotics, and Investigations.


He is also the author of the book ⁠Interceptors: The Untold Fight Against the Mexican Cartels.⁠

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJck9ELYLO0&t=0s

