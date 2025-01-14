BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Drake Shelton, Tim Ozman, Mormons, Masks, AIDS, Religion, Crypto-Jews, Flat Earth
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
113 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 3 months ago

2025-01-12 Fakeologist, Lynn Ertell, Bill and Johnny

Topic list:
* Santos Bonacci says Jesuits are in Mexico
* Why does Hollywood keep reincarnating Sherlock Holmes and Lord of the Rings? What can they tell us about the woman behind the curtain?
* How powerful is any religion today?
* Lynn on fashion, fads and “COVID”.
* Tim forces Johnny to address Drake Shelton.
* Who is Tim Ozman and why is he behind Big Pharma?
* Is there such thing as a good Catholic cleric or a good politician?
* Tim yanks Johnny, again, back towards addressing Drake Shelton’s heresies.
* How do the Mormons fit in?
* Lynn again on masks.
* HIV, AIDS and Anthony Fauci into the “coronavirus”.
* “Right vs. Left”, Republican vs. Democrat: “Obamacare”, “Fast and Furious”.
* The power of the Catholic Church: rape children with impunity.
* Why are so many politicians lawyers?
* The Kennedys and extreme sexual deviancy.
* Lynn nails it on “Antichrist”; why don’t Protestants believe her?
* The Catholic Church vs. the Church of England.
* The suppression of the Jesuits.
* Was Ignatius Loyola a “crypto-Jew”? —ask the Barr family.
* What’s going on in Gaza?
* When the FBI creates the crime to stop it—does it matter? 1993 WTC bombing.
* Flat Earth
* How to wake up Blue Pill, herd immunity sheeple.

_____________________

As seen on Fake-O-Tube
https://fakeotube.com

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

Keywords
jewscontrolled oppositionjesuitsdrake sheltontim ozman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy