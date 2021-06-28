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Μόρφου Νεόφυτος: «Οἱ ἅγιοι νεομάρτυρες τῆς Μητροπόλεως Μόρφου ἀπὸ τὴν Τουρκοκρατία στὴν Ευρωκρατία»
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155 views • June 28, 2021
Ἡ εἰσήγηση τοῦ Μητροπολίτου Μόρφου κ. Νεοφύτου μὲ θέμα: «Οἱ ἅγιοι νεομάρτυρες τῆς Μητροπόλεως Μόρφου ἀπὸ τὴν Τουρκοκρατία στὴν Ευρωκρατία» πραγματοποιήθηκε στὸ Κέντρο Μελετῶν τῆς Ἱερᾶς Μονῆς Κύκκου, στὸ πλαίσιο τοῦ Συνεδρίου «Ἡ Ἑκατὀμβη τῆς 9ης Ἰουλίου» ποὺ διοργανώθηκε ἀπὸ τὴν ἱερὰ Μονὴ Μαχαιρᾶ καὶ τὸ Τμῆμα Ἱστορίας καὶ Ἀρχαιολογίας τοῦ Πανεπιστημίου Κύπρου στὶς 6 Ἰουνίου 2021.
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