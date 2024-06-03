© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/2/2024
Philippians 1:6-10 Being Confident In God
Intro: In a world of uncertainty and doubt we can know for sure some things because they are found in the inerrant word of God. The only reliable, revelatory and truthful book ever written. We can have not only full assurance but full confidence in the word of God because one person……Jesus Christ!