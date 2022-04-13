© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NASA Busted! Huge Green Screen Wires and Harnesses at Nasa Facility
Follow
4
Share
Report
806 views • April 13, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
It is all fake. Everything they have told us is a lie. All to scam us out of our money, our labor and to harm us as a race on this planet. For 40 billion dollars a year you can create a lot of bullshit. Source: PiratePete.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/pZOEuvHvC8rZ/
It is all fake. Everything they have told us is a lie. All to scam us out of our money, our labor and to harm us as a race on this planet. For 40 billion dollars a year you can create a lot of bullshit. Source: PiratePete.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/pZOEuvHvC8rZ/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.