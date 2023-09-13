Elon Musk: A Major Act of War | Were they trying to set Elon up to commit a war crime?

Elon Musk Says the Request to Turn on Starlink in Crimea Came from the Ukrainian Government in the Middle of the Night
"We figured out that this was kind of like a Pearl Harbor like attack...So they really asked us to proactively take part in a major act of war"
So, were they trying to set him up to commit a war crime? Yup - they were hoping to get their war, and something to destroy Musk with.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.