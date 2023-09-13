Elon Musk: A Major Act of War | Were they trying to set Elon up to commit a war crime?

Elon Musk Says the Request to Turn on Starlink in Crimea Came from the Ukrainian Government in the Middle of the Night

"We figured out that this was kind of like a Pearl Harbor like attack...So they really asked us to proactively take part in a major act of war"

So, were they trying to set him up to commit a war crime? Yup - they were hoping to get their war, and something to destroy Musk with.





@elonmusk

https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1701648627297362426?s=20