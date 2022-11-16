Crypto Sell-off Rages on as FTX Files for Bankruptcy and SBF Steps Down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/522257
Summary：11/11/2022 Crypto platform FTX is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US. The exchange's CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is stepping down and the SEC is reportedly investigating him for potential violations of securities rules.