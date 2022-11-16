Crypto Sell-off Rages on as FTX Files for Bankruptcy and SBF Steps Down

https://gnews.org/articles/522257
Summary：11/11/2022 Crypto platform FTX is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US. The exchange's CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is stepping down and the SEC is reportedly investigating him for potential violations of securities rules.
