2023.02.06 The balloon incident is Xi Jinping's best gift to the New Federal State of China. The balloon arrived at the most important nuclear missile base in the United States for several days to collect intelligence, and stayed over Mr. Bannon’s house for a long time. The White House concealed this news for eight days。CCP’s arrogance and ignorance had made all its evil partners eager to make a move and get carried away。

气球事件是习近平送给新中国联邦最好的礼物。气球到了美国最重要的核导弹基地长达几天收集情报，并且在班农先生家上空停留很长时间，白宫隐瞒此消息长达八日之久。共产党的狂妄和无知使得其邪恶伙伴们都蠢蠢欲动，忘乎所以 。







