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Catholic Church In Dallas Texas Calls Cops On Maskless Pregnant Mom Holding Baby
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151 views • March 31, 2021
By CBSDFW.com StaffMarch 29, 2021 at 12:46 pm
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Catholic Diocese of Dallas is responding to Dallas mother Deirdre Hairston’s allegation that she was escorted out of Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, while holding her baby — for not wearing a mask.
https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2021/03/29/deirde-hariston-holy-trinity-catholic-church-mask/
https://newscoup.com/
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DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Catholic Diocese of Dallas is responding to Dallas mother Deirdre Hairston’s allegation that she was escorted out of Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, while holding her baby — for not wearing a mask.
https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2021/03/29/deirde-hariston-holy-trinity-catholic-church-mask/
https://newscoup.com/
https://www.biblestudytools.com/search/?s=bibles&;q=entertain&t=nkjv&c=n
https://www.biblestudytools.com/search/?s=bibles&;q=imitators&t=nkjv&c=all
https://biblehub.com/luke/18-8.htm
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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