IT IS 6 DEGREES CELSIUS IN JUNE IN THE CITY OF CALGARY - WHERE IS ALL THE GLOBAL WARMING?

In Calgary, the sun is coming up well before 5:00 a.m. and is still in the sky after 10:30 p.m. That's a lot of sunlight and on June 6th, 2023 the temperature this morning is only six degrees Celsius. My question is where in the hell is all of this global warming that they promised me? It sounds to me like someone lied, what does it sound like to you?





