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Ο εμπρησμός στη Μόρια ηταν δουλειά μυστικών υπηρεσιών και ΜΚΟ. Να πάνε αλλού λέει ο περιφερειάρχης!
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16 views • September 10, 2020
Βρήκε τη λύση! Θα τους στείλει στην κεντρική Ελλάδα. Όχι! Να τους πάρει σπίτι του! Θα σας προτείνω να ξαναδείτε την εκπομπή που είχαμε ανεβάσει αποκλειστικά, με τα Λευκά Κράνη, εκεί θα βρείτε λεπτομέρειες που προέβλεπαν τα συμβάντα και τα συσχετίζουν με αυτή τη ΜΚΟ. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCt19...
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