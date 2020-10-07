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Wash! Rinse! Repeat! What part of the cycle is the USA in?
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13 views • October 07, 2020
Alexander Tytler had this figured out a long time ago, defining the 7 stages every democratic society progresses through. We are on the border between apathy and bondage. It will get worse. As soon as a society learns they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury, they are doomed. Good thing we don't do that!
A democratic society is 2 wolves and sheep deciding what's for dinner. A representative republic is a well armed sheep contesting the vote. We are not a democracy, we simply use the democratic process for electing our representatives. However, we have fallen into the same cycle that has overcome previous democratic societies and it will take a massive force of will to reverse the trend. Are you ready to try?
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A democratic society is 2 wolves and sheep deciding what's for dinner. A representative republic is a well armed sheep contesting the vote. We are not a democracy, we simply use the democratic process for electing our representatives. However, we have fallen into the same cycle that has overcome previous democratic societies and it will take a massive force of will to reverse the trend. Are you ready to try?
ThePodocasts can be found right here or at www.thepodocasts.com for other goodies, please pop in for a look!
Our videos will be going out every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday!
Guys Gun Shop - https://www.facebook.com/The-Gun-Shop-1260985270715315/ and 10 percent off if you mention ThePodocasts!
Timebomb2000 - Our forum of choice for political news and opinion! https://www.timebomb2000.com
I can be reached directly at [email protected] for cheers or jeers and our producer can be reached directly at [email protected]
Instagram: @TheDarkSideofThePodocasts
Twitter: @ThePodocasts
Parler: @ThePodocasts
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