Ferula Max Consumer Safety Warning! Must Watch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scQQfpBliF8&t=399s

https://www.youtube.com/@WisdomFitnessAZ

Subscribe for more! Consumer Safety Warning! Potential, permanent harm to testes, fertility, and, libido. Before you take any supplements, do your homework. This video contains vital information. Do Not Skip It! Hermonis could be described as testicular hemlock. This is a deep dive into HTLT Supplements' upcoming release of Ferula Max, a supplement containing Ferula Hermonis, a plant found in the Golan Heights and surrounding areas. Of the 4 types of Ferula that have been shown to exhibit similar effects on testosterone, Hermonis is by far the most problematic for your health. Let's look at the mechanism involved in this product and investigate what it does to your reproductive organs in a very short period of time. This is NOT a criticism of Greg Doucette. It's a friendly heads-up to him, his company, and all the potential customers that will be affected by this supplement. I honestly think Greg was sold the wrong Ferula variety. The one that's said to be a candidate for ancient Silphium is Ferula Drudeana, not Ferula Hermonis.

Use Code BB5 here for your 90 Essential Nutrients:

https://www.azurestandard.com/shop/brand/azurewell/2326

The Azure Whole Food Essential Nutrients are 1. Whole Food Multivitamin, 2. Alaskan Cod Liver Oil, 3. Fulvic-Humic Energy Blend, 4. IP6 Supreme. I also recommend adding the Core Copper.

Use code BB5 for your discount.







