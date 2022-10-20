Revelation Seven Churches

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We are so close to Jesus' calling that we have to go back to our first love.
The
Salvation prayer:
I accept you Lord Jesus as my saviour. I confess that You, Jesus Christ, are in my life. I believe You have risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. You shed Your blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner, and I recognize I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in your precious name, Amen.
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