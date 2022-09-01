GOOD OL PUTEY POOT ( AND A SMALL REPLY TO AN EMAIL)

Ya know... I don't circulate much. Isn't good for me. Lol. I do keep up tho and I didn't really see any "Putin Love". What I saw was exasperation in this country and people desperately trying to come up w an explanation that made sense and reconciled what we see w what we hear and know. When that happens, it can look like something it'd not. Especially when you're aware how crooked those trying to pull the wool and explain evil and bad narrative, are known to be. Putins reasoning at least made sense if we are to believe any of this where as ours, didn't. Dowsnt matter now... just wanted to visit that for a sec. People who are full of crap are hard to believe. I think that's all that was. I don't think folks were loving on Putin... but the Stockholm discussion puts rhe blame on us for not believing nonsense so I just figrd I d speak on it. Thanks for watching yall. Hit melee! [email protected]