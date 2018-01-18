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1/18/18 #WETHEPEOPLE: Q IS BACK- NSA Intel Leading To D$ Arrests ASAP #GREATAWAKENING
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168 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/18/18 Q came back online to tell us of the intel coming from the "19" sequestered in the Pentagon, meaning President Trump, his Cabinet Members and two others, who are receiving the Intel from the NSA collected after the data dump received after the Hawaiian Missile Crisis. We await more news!
For the report on the vatican pedo rings:
https://www.aim4truth.org
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1/18/18 Q came back online to tell us of the intel coming from the "19" sequestered in the Pentagon, meaning President Trump, his Cabinet Members and two others, who are receiving the Intel from the NSA collected after the data dump received after the Hawaiian Missile Crisis. We await more news!
For the report on the vatican pedo rings:
https://www.aim4truth.org
To support You Are Free TV:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Bitcoin: 1MsHtsGyaTcx4sPt4wMjJduZ8zJhgTw54t
BCH: 1HGzVHCP59PgXwgFkZ8QfS2efP1yXVK1cK
Ether: 1HGzVHCP59PgXwgFkZ8QfS2efP1yXVK1cK
Litecoin: LUg1H3phk4vMf77mQgznwRG7U3iaiTRmrx
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