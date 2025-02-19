Jesus teaches about "Divorce" - Sermon On the Mount - Part 6

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 5:31-32 NLT
"You have heard the law that says, 'A man can divorce his wife by merely giving her a written notice of divorce.' [32] But I say that a man who divorces his wife, unless she has been unfaithful, causes her to commit adultery. And anyone who marries a divorced woman also commits adultery.