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JOE BIDEN UNFIT TO BE PRESIDENT; HAS MEDICAL HANDLERS JUST LIKE HILLARY; HARRIS IS ILLEGITIMATE & NEVER MET FOUNDER's CONSTITUTIONAL REQUIREMENTS [ALEXANDER-Joe Biden is sick-Parkinson’s Disease?]
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241 views • November 14, 2020
Videos of Joe Biden and his gaffes have made him a viral legend since before the advent of the internet.
However, when Ali Alexander uncovered a damning video of a resting tremor. Being so shocked by what he saw, he assigned researchers from his team to see if there were more instances like this.
There were.
Follow Ali Alexander through his journey in testing the Parkinson’s Disease hypothesis.
Alexander would come to document, through video forensic evidence, a plethora of symptoms associated with Parkinson’s Disease.
This actually explains many of the videos the American public has been sold as simply “gaffes” or “exhaustion.”
Still, Alexander invites the public to participate as citizen journalists, finding evidence that compounds the diagnosis/theory or debunks it. Going an ethical step further, he calls on the medical community to explain to the public what we’re all observing on VIDEO.
SUBSCRIBE! Follow Ali Alexander here on YouTube: https://youtube.com/alialexander
On Twitter, he can be found at: https://twitter.com/ali
RESEARCH:
https://www.parkinson.org/Understandi...
https://www.apdaparkinson.org/what-is...
https://www.ninds.nih.gov/disorders/A...
https://www.timeofcare.com/trap-the-s...
https://www.parkinson.org/Understandi...
https://www.ninds.nih.gov/disorders/A...
https://www.timeofcare.com/trap-the-s...
https://www.apdaparkinson.org/what-is...
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-c...
https://www.timeofcare.com/trap-the-s...
https://www.parkinson.org/understandi...
https://www.apdaparkinson.org/what-is...
https://www.parkinson.org/Understandi...
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-c...
https://www.parkinson.org/Understandi...
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-c...
https://JoeBidenIsSick.com - visit the website for accompanying evidence or to view the full investigative documentary there.
Please, spread the word. Americans deserve the full truth.
However, when Ali Alexander uncovered a damning video of a resting tremor. Being so shocked by what he saw, he assigned researchers from his team to see if there were more instances like this.
There were.
Follow Ali Alexander through his journey in testing the Parkinson’s Disease hypothesis.
Alexander would come to document, through video forensic evidence, a plethora of symptoms associated with Parkinson’s Disease.
This actually explains many of the videos the American public has been sold as simply “gaffes” or “exhaustion.”
Still, Alexander invites the public to participate as citizen journalists, finding evidence that compounds the diagnosis/theory or debunks it. Going an ethical step further, he calls on the medical community to explain to the public what we’re all observing on VIDEO.
SUBSCRIBE! Follow Ali Alexander here on YouTube: https://youtube.com/alialexander
On Twitter, he can be found at: https://twitter.com/ali
RESEARCH:
https://www.parkinson.org/Understandi...
https://www.apdaparkinson.org/what-is...
https://www.ninds.nih.gov/disorders/A...
https://www.timeofcare.com/trap-the-s...
https://www.parkinson.org/Understandi...
https://www.ninds.nih.gov/disorders/A...
https://www.timeofcare.com/trap-the-s...
https://www.apdaparkinson.org/what-is...
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-c...
https://www.timeofcare.com/trap-the-s...
https://www.parkinson.org/understandi...
https://www.apdaparkinson.org/what-is...
https://www.parkinson.org/Understandi...
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-c...
https://www.parkinson.org/Understandi...
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-c...
https://JoeBidenIsSick.com - visit the website for accompanying evidence or to view the full investigative documentary there.
Please, spread the word. Americans deserve the full truth.
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