BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JOE BIDEN UNFIT TO BE PRESIDENT; HAS MEDICAL HANDLERS JUST LIKE HILLARY; HARRIS IS ILLEGITIMATE & NEVER MET FOUNDER's CONSTITUTIONAL REQUIREMENTS [ALEXANDER-Joe Biden is sick-Parkinson’s Disease?]
US CONTINENTAL MILITIA RF
US CONTINENTAL MILITIA RF
565 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
241 views • November 14, 2020
Videos of Joe Biden and his gaffes have made him a viral legend since before the advent of the internet.
However, when Ali Alexander uncovered a damning video of a resting tremor. Being so shocked by what he saw, he assigned researchers from his team to see if there were more instances like this.

There were.

Follow Ali Alexander through his journey in testing the Parkinson’s Disease hypothesis.

Alexander would come to document, through video forensic evidence, a plethora of symptoms associated with Parkinson’s Disease.

This actually explains many of the videos the American public has been sold as simply “gaffes” or “exhaustion.”

Still, Alexander invites the public to participate as citizen journalists, finding evidence that compounds the diagnosis/theory or debunks it. Going an ethical step further, he calls on the medical community to explain to the public what we’re all observing on VIDEO.

SUBSCRIBE! Follow Ali Alexander here on YouTube: https://youtube.com/alialexander

On Twitter, he can be found at: https://twitter.com/ali

RESEARCH:
https://www.parkinson.org/Understandi...
https://www.apdaparkinson.org/what-is...
https://www.ninds.nih.gov/disorders/A...
https://www.timeofcare.com/trap-the-s...
https://www.parkinson.org/Understandi...
https://www.ninds.nih.gov/disorders/A...
https://www.timeofcare.com/trap-the-s...
https://www.apdaparkinson.org/what-is...
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-c...
https://www.timeofcare.com/trap-the-s...
https://www.parkinson.org/understandi...
https://www.apdaparkinson.org/what-is...
https://www.parkinson.org/Understandi...
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-c...
https://www.parkinson.org/Understandi...
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-c...
https://JoeBidenIsSick.com - visit the website for accompanying evidence or to view the full investigative documentary there.
Please, spread the word. Americans deserve the full truth.
Keywords
trumpbidenpredatorpenceharrisdominionfrankfurtprather
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report Says More Than 6,000 Pharmacies Certified to Dispense Abortion Pills, Cites Oversight Gaps

Report Says More Than 6,000 Pharmacies Certified to Dispense Abortion Pills, Cites Oversight Gaps

Morgan S. Verity
The simple stride: How walking after colon cancer diagnosis fights debilitating fatigue and reclaims life

The simple stride: How walking after colon cancer diagnosis fights debilitating fatigue and reclaims life

Ava Grace
The silent thief: How everyday isolation is stealing our minds, landmark study reveals

The silent thief: How everyday isolation is stealing our minds, landmark study reveals

Ava Grace
How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

Willow Tohi
New South Wales Approves Human Composting as End-of-Life Option

New South Wales Approves Human Composting as End-of-Life Option

Douglas Harrington
Study Finds Lower Cognitive Function in 60-69 Age Group Tied to Higher Future Stroke Risk

Study Finds Lower Cognitive Function in 60-69 Age Group Tied to Higher Future Stroke Risk

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy