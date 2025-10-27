BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Maduro Talking Tough - Disaster New York - Free Parking
7 views • 1 day ago

US troops cannot invade Venezuela, says Maduro


Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Thursday (Friday Manila time) there was “no way” US troops could invade Venezuela after Washington deployed five warships and 4,000 troops to the Caribbean to pressure the leftist strongman.


The United States said the deployment to the southern Caribbean, near Venezuela’s territorial waters, is an anti-drug trafficking operation.


https://manilastandard.net/news/world/314636122/us-troops-cannot-invade-venezuela-says-maduro.html



Trump sends aircraft carrier to waters around Central and South America


Overnight, the U.S. carried out its 10th strike against an alleged drug vessel.


https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/us-strikes-alleged-drug-vessel-caribbean-sea/story?id=126830307


Gov. Hochul touts already announced state spending on migrant legal services after Brad Lander’s ICE arrest


Gov. Kathy Hochul took a moment Tuesday to flaunt state spending on immigrant legal services that was already announced and secured in this year’s budget after City Comptroller and mayoral hopeful Brad Lander was detained by ICE.


“(Immigrants) don’t have the attention, they don’t have the lawyers, and that’s why the state of New York is providing $50 million to cover legal services for people who are finding themselves in this situation,” Hochul trumpeted outside a Manhattan courthouse after coming to Lander’s aid.


https://nypost.com/2025/06/18/us-news/hochul-touts-state-spending-on-legal-services-for-migrants-after-brad-landers-ice-arrest/



Trump warns ‘I’d rather have a Democrat than a communist’ as NYC mayoral race enters homestretch


President tells reporters he would still meet with Democratic socialist nominee Zohran Mamdani if he's elected


https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-warns-rather-have-democrat-than-communist-nyc-mayoral-race-enters-homestretch



Trump scores legal win, getting lawsuit against Iowa pollster, Des Moines Register moved to state court


Trump’s legal team alleges 'election interference' after late-stage poll showed Kamala Harris ahead in Iowa


https://www.foxnews.com/media/trump-scores-legal-win-he-gets-lawsuit-against-iowa-pollster-des-moines-register-moved-state-court



‘Won’t work,’ Doug Ford criticized for spending $75M on anti-tariff ads aimed at U.S. Republicans


https://nowtoronto.com/news/wont-work-doug-ford-criticized-for-spending-75m-on-anti-tariff-ads-aimed-at-u-s-republicans/



Vancouver offering free parking to members of local First Nations


The move was made to "reduce barriers to the Nations in accessing their own lands."


Anyone who lives in or visits Vancouver knows that parking, especially in the touristy summer months, is not cheap.


https://www.westernstandard.news/news/vancouver-offering-free-parking-to-members-of-local-first-nations/68503

