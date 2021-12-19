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Pedophile Signs & Symbols in the Fashion Industry... [18.12.2021]
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54 views • December 19, 2021
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
File:FBI-pedophile-symbols-page1.jpg: https://www.wikileaks.org/wiki/File:FBI-pedophile-symbols-page1.jpg
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'This one was another Reload from my last channel, maybe with changing the spelling of you know what it will stay up'
146 views Dec 18, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444 - 760 subscribers
https://youtu.be/pyjM_L8AbU0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
File:FBI-pedophile-symbols-page1.jpg: https://www.wikileaks.org/wiki/File:FBI-pedophile-symbols-page1.jpg
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'This one was another Reload from my last channel, maybe with changing the spelling of you know what it will stay up'
146 views Dec 18, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444 - 760 subscribers
https://youtu.be/pyjM_L8AbU0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
Keywords
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