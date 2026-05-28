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Funny Song! This has been a month long ordeal for me, finally resolved today! You just gotta laugh about it. At least I have this new funny song to calm me down.
Login To My Instagram
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, life experience, arrangement, direction, production, video production Original Lyrics and AI Voice/Music
verse
My eyes are crossed, as I read the text
The password you entered, is incorrect
But I just reset it again and again
Talking to the bot, is like talking to the hand
Chorus
I want to log into my Instagram
Why do you think I am not who I am?
I'm not a bot, an imposter, or definitely not spam
I just want to log into my Instagram
verse
The captcha game is another level of hell
Choose the correct photos, in this tiny thumbnail
Get it wrong, while you are logging in
Then, Something went wrong, please try again
Chorus
I want to log into my Instagram
Why do you think I am not who I am?
Im not a bot, an imposter, or definitely not spam
I just want to log into my Instagram
Bridge
Getting help logging in
Sends me to a robot, never a human
There is no way to prove, I'm really alive
And not some spambot in disguise
Chorus
I want to log into my Instagram
Why do you think I am not who I am?
I'm not a bot, an imposter, or definitely not spam
I just want to log into my Instagram
I just want to log into my Instagram
I just want to log into my Instagram