Funny Song! This has been a month long ordeal for me, finally resolved today! You just gotta laugh about it. At least I have this new funny song to calm me down.





Login To My Instagram

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my concept, idea, life experience, arrangement, direction, production, video production Original Lyrics and AI Voice/Music





verse

My eyes are crossed, as I read the text



The password you entered, is incorrect



But I just reset it again and again



Talking to the bot, is like talking to the hand





Chorus

I want to log into my Instagram



Why do you think I am not who I am?



I'm not a bot, an imposter, or definitely not spam



I just want to log into my Instagram





verse

The captcha game is another level of hell



Choose the correct photos, in this tiny thumbnail



Get it wrong, while you are logging in



Then, Something went wrong, please try again







Chorus

I want to log into my Instagram



Why do you think I am not who I am?



Im not a bot, an imposter, or definitely not spam



I just want to log into my Instagram







Bridge



Getting help logging in



Sends me to a robot, never a human



There is no way to prove, I'm really alive



And not some spambot in disguise







Chorus

I want to log into my Instagram



Why do you think I am not who I am?



I'm not a bot, an imposter, or definitely not spam



I just want to log into my Instagram



I just want to log into my Instagram



I just want to log into my Instagram



