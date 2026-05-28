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Login To My Instagram - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
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Funny Song! This has been a month long ordeal for me, finally resolved today! You just gotta laugh about it. At least I have this new funny song to calm me down. 


Login To My Instagram
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my concept, idea, life experience, arrangement, direction, production, video production Original Lyrics and AI Voice/Music


verse
My eyes are crossed, as I read the text

The password you entered, is incorrect

But I just reset it again and again

Talking to the bot, is like talking to the hand 


Chorus
I want to log into my Instagram

Why do you think I am not who I am?

I'm not a bot, an imposter, or definitely not spam

I just want to log into my Instagram


verse
The captcha game is another level of hell

Choose the correct photos, in this tiny thumbnail

Get it wrong, while you are logging in

Then, Something went wrong, please try again



Chorus
I want to log into my Instagram

Why do you think I am not who I am?

Im not a bot, an imposter, or definitely not spam

I just want to log into my Instagram



Bridge

Getting help logging in

Sends me to a robot, never a human

There is no way to prove, I'm really alive

And not some spambot in disguise



Chorus
I want to log into my Instagram

Why do you think I am not who I am?

I'm not a bot, an imposter, or definitely not spam

I just want to log into my Instagram

I just want to log into my Instagram

I just want to log into my Instagram

Keywords
social mediaaifunny songlogin troubles
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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