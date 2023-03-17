Surfing at Recreio dos Bandeirantes, RIO de JANEIRO

For more better quality videos check out,



https://rumble.com/user/ChadZuber

https://odysee.com/@Chadzuber:e

https://www.bitchute.com/ChadZuber/

More video's will be added to Brighteon once the upload limit has been lifted.





It's a lot of fun getting tossed around in the waves at this paradisal beach guarded by a huge towering rock sitting majestically in the middle of a long extension of soft white sand. This is my friend Henrique's playground. In fact, Recreio dos Bandeirantes translates to "Adventurers' Playground". What an appropriate place for me to try out surfing for the first time.

