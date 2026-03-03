Identity Vertigo & The Sovereign: Navigating Transitions with Sirian Light Language

Ever feel like your old life is dissolving and you’re spinning in a bit of "Identity Vertigo"? You aren't glitching—you’re upgrading. When the old blueprints fall away, it’s easy to lose your footing, but this is exactly where your Sovereign Self takes the lead. In this transmission, we’re cutting through the distortion of transition and anchoring your higher mission. This video features visionary artwork, custom frequency music, and a potent Sirian Light Language activation designed to stop the wobble and lock in your unique soul-signature. It’s time to move out of the spin and back into your power with clarity, confidence, and creative fire. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar





In this activation:

• Understanding the "Identity Vertigo" of the Starseed mission.

• Reclaiming your Sovereign anchor during intense energetic shifts.

• Sirian Light Language Transmission for DNA recalibration.

• High-frequency visual and sonic immersion.





🎵 The Special Offer: For the next two weeks (until the portal closes on March 11th), I'm offering the entire 11-track Lightstreams 333 album down 20% off.

🎧GET LIGHTSTREAMS 333:

https://merch.lightstarcreations.com/...





🛒 SHOP SESSIONS & PRODUCTS

✅ 🛒Shop All | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh...

✅ ✨Sessions & Art | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st...

✅ 🎨 Art Gallery | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...

✅ 🌐 Website Home | https://www.lightstarcreations.com





🎁 GET A FREE GIFT

Activation Pack | 💌 https://evolve.lightstarcreations.com...





🙌🙏 SUPPORT THE CHANNEL

✔ Hit the THANKS button in any video!

✔ Donation Page | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do...





▶️ VIDEO PLATFORMS:

BitChute ‣ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh...

Rumble ‣ https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations

Brighteon ‣https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig...

YouTube ‣ / lightstarcreations





🔽🌎 LET’S BECOME FRIENDS!!

@lightstarcreations everywhere

Facebook ‣ / lightstarcreations

Instagram ‣ / lightstarcreations

LinkedIn ‣ / lightstarcreations





📹 Remember to join the community, like, share, and comment on my video content to support my channel. Your engagement helps others find this life-changing content. Thank you for being part of our cosmic community! 🙏🌟