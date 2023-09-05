Sudoplatov Regiment with ВТ-40 Kamikaze Drones Demilitarized AFU Soldiers

Sudoplatov regiment with ВТ-40 kamikaze drones demilitarised AFU soldiers.
There are 2 videos like this, same video maker image, will post the other today. In total 26 Ukrainian soldiers from both videos.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.